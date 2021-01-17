Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GSHHY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.20. 7,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,703. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
