Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

