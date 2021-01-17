Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,374.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 4% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $116,374.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00533775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.17 or 0.04142931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.