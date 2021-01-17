Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.96 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.