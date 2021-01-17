Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.96 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

