HeartBout Market Capitalization Tops $114,877.56 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. HeartBout has a market cap of $114,877.56 and $295.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

