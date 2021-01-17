HelloGold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $370,255.90 and $13.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 105.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

