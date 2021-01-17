Helpico Price Reaches $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,168.28 and $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00049385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00128849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00066338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00249412 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,717.58 or 1.07419328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00067476 BTC.

About Helpico