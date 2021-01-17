Holo Market Capitalization Tops $116.95 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $116.95 million and $12.54 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00533775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.17 or 0.04142931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016462 BTC.

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,441,988,659 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

