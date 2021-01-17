HOMIHELP Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $48,827.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

