Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HON opened at $205.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

