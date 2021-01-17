Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HZN remained flat at $$9.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,710. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

In related news, COO Matthew Pollick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $64,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,534.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 479.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,845 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 40.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.