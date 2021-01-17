Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,293,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,839. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $24,818,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

