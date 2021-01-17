HUNT (HUNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

