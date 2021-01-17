Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $35,622.01 on Major Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $35,622.01 or 1.00754758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $171.35 million and $2,173.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00119066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00254398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00068906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

