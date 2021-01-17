HYCON (HYC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,525.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $101,525.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058940 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,016,975,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,000,482 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

