HyperCash Market Capitalization Achieves $31.93 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,107.56 or 0.99662541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00351070 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00600650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00157790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002044 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00026350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,992,289 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

