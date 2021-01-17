HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $4,248.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00066007 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250000 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.57 or 1.07311034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067599 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

