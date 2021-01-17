Hyperion (HYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,230.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $34,230.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 138% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 coins and its circulating supply is 31,039,951 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

