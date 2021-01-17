ichi.farm 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60,403.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $60,403.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00011528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

