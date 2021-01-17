Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.17 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $395.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

