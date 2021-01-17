Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Hits $2.17

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00006038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $111.11 million and approximately $464,851.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00128688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250393 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,376.26 or 1.06873913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

