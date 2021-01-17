iDealCash (DEAL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One iDealCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. iDealCash has a total market cap of $516,419.76 and $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00104917 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00343599 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000186 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

iDealCash Token Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 tokens. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

