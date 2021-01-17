IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IDYA opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

