IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,019 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.32. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

