IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,538 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,927 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

