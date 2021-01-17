IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,317 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,594.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

