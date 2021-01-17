IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,556 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.59 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

