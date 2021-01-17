IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,531.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,006,292 shares of company stock worth $39,278,291. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

WORK opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

