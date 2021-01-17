IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

NTRS opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

