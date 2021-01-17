IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $186.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

