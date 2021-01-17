IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,829 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

