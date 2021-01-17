IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,468 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 191,466 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 211,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

