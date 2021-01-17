IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 939 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $253.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average of $212.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.16.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.