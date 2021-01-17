IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $180.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

