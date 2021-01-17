IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

