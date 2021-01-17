IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

NYSE TYL opened at $422.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

