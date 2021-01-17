IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.53 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.