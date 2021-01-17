IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 268,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,543 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,041 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 136,765 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

