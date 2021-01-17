IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

