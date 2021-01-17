IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dover by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

DOV opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

