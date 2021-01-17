IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $376.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.72. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $382.54.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

