IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.83 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,990,000 after purchasing an additional 152,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,664,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $5,807,403. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

