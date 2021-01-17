IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

