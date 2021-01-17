IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $146.53 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $155.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.