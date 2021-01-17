IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

