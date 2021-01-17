IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $555,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 200.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 30.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 124.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 489,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

CTLT stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

