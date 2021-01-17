IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,974,000 after acquiring an additional 269,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

