IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $212.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.67. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

