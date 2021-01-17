IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

