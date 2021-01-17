IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average of $125.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

